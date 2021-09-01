1. Disposable razors

While there are special de-pilling devices you can buy, often a disposable razor is enough to do the trick! Keep in mind too that carpet and rug shavers might be too intense for soft fabric.

2. Hair clippers

If you can't be bothered taking to your carpets and rugs with a disposable razor (who could!), it might be worth trying something a little more powerful. Hair clippers may come in handy here! Just make sure you're skimming the rug without pushing down, otherwise, you may end up damaging the fabric.

3. Pumice stone

Yep! The tool to tackle dry skin has another use. Take your pumice and rub it over the pills to loosen them from the fabric, then finish up with a lint roller to pick them up. Of course, don't forget to clean your pumice stone before you get started.

4. Sandpaper

When you think about it, it makes sense that sandpaper will help destroy those annoying pills! Don't go too hard when you're rubbing away, but most fabrics can withstand a good scrub.

5. Scourer

For obvious reasons, it's best to use a new sourer, but these green scrubbing wipes can easily de-pill your clothing!

