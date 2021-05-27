Giving your home a professional deep clean is a good task to add to your monthly to-do list, but when it comes to regular upkeep the key is to sanitise.

Most people keep on top of high-touch areas in the home with reliable spray and wipes, but an easier product that many people don’t consider is a steamer. Handheld steamers can do more than ironing garments; they can also be used to sanitise all areas of the home.

Getty

What is steam cleaning?

Steam cleaning devices heat water past boiling point and with the push of a button, let out pressurised steam. This vapour works to smooth out creases in fabric like an iron would, however, steamers are portable and don’t need to make contact with the item. The moisture from the heat dries quickly and can be wiped away with a paper towel if preferred.

Provided that the steam it hot enough it will loosen dirt, help remove stains, kill dust mites, and harmful bacteria. Steamers can also remove mould, however they might not get rid of the mould spores permanently.

The process of cleaning with a steamer is chemical-free and best of all, they can manoeuvre into tight spaces. Handheld steamers go beyond flat surfaces because they can be used to clean more difficult furniture like couches, chairs, and ottomans which are typically covered with fabric.

Some other tricky products a steamer can sanitise include blinds, curtains, handbags, prams, patio furniture, mattresses and even pelmets, all of which could easily carry germs.

Brands like Tefal offer high pressure handheld devices for easy access or larger steam irons and steam stations for those that want to cover all bases and clean larger items like rugs and carpet.

Tefal

Does steam cleaning work?

According to test. steam cleaners kill up to 99.9 per cent of bacteria. With a 40 second heat-up function and smooth usability, you can work your way around the home sanitising at a quick speed.

The devices come with smart accessories so you can also add on the fabric brush for heavier fabrics or the steam bonnet for delicate fabrics.