Gather your supplies

Garden hose or pressure washer

Sikkens Cetol BL Garden Furniture Cleaner

Stiff bristle brush

Drop sheet

Paintbrush

Sikkens Cetol BLX-Pro in Teak (used here) or colour of your choice

Note: This water-based finish allows re-coating within two hours compared to oil-based stains that need up to 24 hours.

Before: Looking drab Supplied

After: Just like new! Supplied

Here’s how

Step 1 Wet the timber to delay drying out during the cleaning process. Avoid working in extremely hot conditions.

Step 2 Following the product directions, apply Cetol BL Garden Furniture Cleaner to the timber and work it in with a stiff bristle brush. Leave cleaning product to activate for 15 to 30 minutes.

Step 3 Rinse away the residue with garden hose and brush or pressure washer. Let dry completely.

Step 4 Lay out drop sheet. Using paintbrush, apply a liberal coat of Sikkens Cetol BLX-Pro, working in the direction of the timber grain. Let dry for 2 hours.

Step 5 Repeat Step 4 to apply two more coats. Let dry after each coat.

Tip: While this coating is long lasting and durable, a regular maintenance plan will keep it looking schmick. Once a year, give the timber a light sand with fine-grit sandpaper. Wipe away dust. Apply 1-2 coats of Sikkens Cetol BLX-Pro. Let dry after each coat.

Looking for more ways to upcycle old furniture? Why not give these a go:

5 ways to upcycle glass jars

How to upcycle an old dresser into a desk

How to upcycle a wardrobe door mirror