Step 1

Using hammer and cold chisel, remove old adhesive. Brush clean to remove dust.

Step 2

Mix tile adhesive with water. Using notched adhesive spreader, apply to exposed area.

Step 3

Using tile cutter, cut tile to size if required. Press tile into adhesive so it aligns with adjacent tiles. Hold tile in position using tile wedges. Leave to dry.

Step 4

Mix grout with water until you have a smooth consistency. Remove tile wedges. Using grout float, press grout into joins between tiles.

Step 5

Wipe off excess using a clean, damp sponge. Leave to dry.

Final look!

