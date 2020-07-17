When it comes to home renos, even the most experienced DIYer is probably daunted by the thought of tackling a bathroom. What with the plumbing, waterproofing, electrical and more, there are so many opportunities for things to go wrong… but if you do it right, choosing the DIY route can save you an absolute fortune.

This week, Johanna and Adam are teaming up to show you the ins and outs of the whole process. From what you can do yourself to what you need to call in a professional for, plus all of the tips and tricks Adam has picked up as a tradie, the final result is so stylish and functional, your friends and family will have no idea it’s all down to you.