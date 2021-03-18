Step 1

Use a broom to sweep walls and remove any dust, cobwebs and loose material. Lay drop sheet to protect flooring, if needed.

Step 2

In a bucket, add water and acrylic render according to manufacturer’s instructions, and mix well with paint drill mixer.

Step 3

Use spray setting on hose to dampen wall, then apply render with steel trowel, evenly spreading mix over surface. You can use a straightedge to check for level of render, however, we left ours untouched for a rough look. Allow to cure for at least 1 day before applying paint.

Step 4

Once cured, use a paint roller to apply Template Quarter paint to wall and allow to dry.

Step 5

In a gentle sweeping motion, use a sponge dipped in Template Half to highlight the texture of the render.

Step 6

Use paint roller to apply Mondrian Blue to feature wall.

