How to get foundation out of carpet

1. “Eye makeup remover followed by dishwashing detergent. Don’t use hot or warm water.”

2. “If it’s oil-based, use washing up liquid.”

3. "Biozet Attack Front & Top Loader Regular Laundry Liquid mixed with water."

4. "I used The Chemical Guys Lightning Fast Carpet + Upholstery Cleaner & Stain Extractor. Not one mark left."

5. "Dawn Dishwashing liquid."

6. "I just got a massive foundation mark out of a rug using the Sard super power spray. Just sprayed it and rubbed the mark until it moved the foundation completely then washed it off."

7. "No Vac Instant Spot & Stain Remover."

8. "Rubbing alcohol. In a green bottle in the medicine section of the supermarket"

How to remove foundation from walls

1. “I actually found sugar soap wipes the best!”

2. “Make-up remover”

3. "Tricleanium 1kg All Purpose All Purpose" for your walls.

How to get foundation out of clothes

1. “Try Micellar Water on a make-up pad. I’ve always had success this way.”

2. “Napisan works in conjunction with the sun.”

3. “Exit soap.The actual bar, not the spray. Have never had an issue getting anything out using it.”

4. “Use dishwashing liquid neat on the damp stain. The soak for 5-10 min in tepid water and then wash as normal, but MUST line dry not dryer. Dryer will cement stain. Sunshine will make it vanish. Foundation is usually an oil based product and this will remove it."

5. "If it’s oily foundation, Fairy dishwashing liquid and a soak usually works for me."

6. "Dishwashing liquid and an old toothbrush, then straight in the wash."

7. "Sard Wonder Spray."

8. "Aldi Di San Pre Wash Stain Remover gets rid of foundation."

9. "Shaving cream works a treat. I use it all the time."

10. "Dishwashing detergent, warm water and a gentle brush."

