1. Use a pillow

A lumbar pillow or rolled up towel placed at your lower back or under your bottom can reduce some back pain and improve posture.

2. Get up and move

Getting up from your seat at regular intervals to stretch your legs, feet and back for a few minutes every hour or two can also reduce back pain. Try to bend backward, forward and limber up. Try to get an aisle seat so it’s easy for you to get in and out.

3. Apply heat

A hot water bottle, heat pack, hot shower or heat patches can help when applied to the areas experiencing aches, pains or feeling stiff.

4. Build your strength

A regular exercise program that focuses on building strength in your back can help with some back pain – as recommended by your doctor. Try hitting the gym before a long trip.

5. Avoid heavy carry-on

If you’re travelling on a plane, try to avoid bringing heavy carry-on luggage with you, as carrying it around before your flight and lifting it into the overhead storage area can trigger back pain.

6. Use a neck support pillow

A neck pillow made from small beads or foam can provide additional support for your neck and spine, and keep your knees bent at a right angle to offset the stress on the lower back.

7. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water before, during and after your trip can keep your body hydrated, such as the inner gel of the spinal discs – which can become vulnerable to stress and injury when dehydrated.

