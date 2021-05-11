Better Homes and Gardens

Step 2

Knock a wedge under door to take weight of the door. Unscrew hinge from jamb and fold out.

Step 3

Cut pieces of cardboard to dimensions of hinge. Slip cardboard between hinge and jamb.

Step 4

Using drill, reattach hinge to jamb. This slight padding under the hinge will lift the latch to engage with the striker plate.

Still having troubles with your door? Try one of these hacks:

