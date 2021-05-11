It's not unusual for an older house to have a door that won't stay closed. It’s likely the latch and the striker plate on the jamb (into which the latch fits) don’t quite line up.
To fix this problem, look to the other edge of the door and adjust the hinges. This four-step guide is simple to follow and quick to complete. Here's how.
Gather your supplies
Utility knife; wedge; thin cardboard; drill and bits
Step 1
Using utility knife, run around bottom hinge, cutting through paint.
Step 2
Knock a wedge under door to take weight of the door. Unscrew hinge from jamb and fold out.
Step 3
Cut pieces of cardboard to dimensions of hinge. Slip cardboard between hinge and jamb.
Step 4
Using drill, reattach hinge to jamb. This slight padding under the hinge will lift the latch to engage with the striker plate.
Still having troubles with your door? Try one of these hacks:
