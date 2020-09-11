Getty

In Europe, wisteria is called the “10 and 2 plant” because you prune it just before it flowers in February and again in October.

But in Australia, it grows so vigorously that you need to prune it throughout the year. To maximise the flowers, you need to prune it just before it blooms.

Getty

To prune, simply cut back the growth to two or three buds (when the plant is leafless) to tidy it up and ensure the flowers are bigger and more impressive.

The one thing to remember when you prune is that you’re not reducing the size of the plant. You’re simply trying to maximise the bloom.

Getty

Charlie's top tips