Here's how

Step 1 Carefully snap off a leaf from where it's attached to the main stem. The leaf should snap off cleanly and whole. Alternatively, you can cleanly snip a portion of the stem.

Step 2

AIR/SOIL Leave the cutting or leaf in a well-lit spot for 2-3 days until a callus forms over the end. Once formed you can place straight into soil (callus first) or lie flat on soil. You really don't need to do anything just watch it grow. This is often how succulent babies are formed when turbulent weather knocks off leaves new pups form from fallen leaves.

WATER Place the cutting or leaf in water root submerged in 1cm of water (an old jar or wine bottle is perfect), shielded from the weather but with a fresh airflow. If you are using leaves create a lattice with rubber bands to help them stand vertically.

Step 3 Wait until roots and baby succulents start to form. The roots will look like tiny, pink strands.

Step 4 Once roots grow to 1-2cm remove from water and plant in a pot with drainage holes, filled with succulent potting mix. Water as required.

Where to plant succulents

Succulents enjoy full sun, they will thrive in pots, terrariums and in your garden but can also be planted indoors. Be sure to keep them on a sunny windowsill or well-lit room and check the plant label for ideal growing conditions.

In terms of a vessel, succulents will thrive in just about anything! Make sure the vessel has good drainage, enough room for roots to grow, and opt for a speciality potting mix, often sold as succulent and cacti mix. Don’t stop at pots check out this story on how to grow them in old frames, shells, bowls and other fun spots.

How often to water succulents

Succulents require very little attention and thrive on neglect. If they're outside they won’t need any special care, rain water is enough to keep them happy. If you have them indoors water every 2-4 weeks.

If your succulent is starting to shrivel and the leaves start to puker (starting at the bottom of the plant) this is a sign of dehydration.

On the other hand, it can be difficult to determine when a plant gets too much water. An overwatered succulent will look “mushy” and the base of the plant will start to blacken.

Troubleshooting

If you're noticing large gaps on the stem in between the leaves this means your succulent isn’t getting enough light. Move it to a sunnier position.

On the other hand, most succulents can handle direct sunlight but if they become discoloured and their leaves turn red or purple this generally means they've been exposed to too much sun and are sunburnt. Move your succulent to well-lit area that doesn’t have as much direct sun. Unfortunately there's no way to salvage these leaves so you’ll need to prune them off.

