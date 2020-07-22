Here's how

Step 1

Prepare your growing media in a bucket with about 75 per cent potting mix and 25 per cent vermiculite.

Step 2

Add antiseptic to bucket of water and mix.

Step 3

Clean and sterilise small pots in water.

Step 4

Pour growing media into clean pots.

Step 5

Pick a healthy piece of stem from a bush about 10-15cm long. Trim end with clean diagonal cut.

Step 6

Trim off excess leaves with secateurs until 2-3 remain.

Step 7

Poke hole in mix with index finger up to second knuckle, insert stem and gently press media around it. Water in.

Garden tip

You can also just put the stem in a glass or bottle of water and watch the roots emerge during the next couple of weeks.

