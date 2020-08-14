WATCH: Here are some things you might not know about dementia

People are living longer than ever nowadays and while we plan for retirement financially, we don’t necessarily factor our health into those plans.

When it comes to dementia, it turns out there are twelve major factors of our everyday life that are causing 40% of worldwide cases. And they’re all preventable.

Medical journal The Lancet lists the twelve risk as: Less education, hypertension, hearing impairment, smoking, obesity, depression, physical inactivity, diabetes, low social contact, excessive alcohol consumption, traumatic brain injury, and air pollution.

While The Lancet admits there are still gaps in knowledge surrounding dementia, their ambition is to create more evidence-based resources to better guide people through stages of prevention, detection, and diagnosis.

“Although we have more to learn about effectiveness, avoiding or delaying even a proportion of potentially modifiable dementias should be a national priority for all.”

It's likely most people would identify with one of the twelve factors, so by making simple lifestyle changes, whether it lowers your risk of dementia or not, you'll at least get a bit fitter and healthier along the way.