To better address these risks, The Lancet outlines 9 major changes that individuals and policymakers should better prioritise to lower rates of dementia.
- Aim to maintain the systolic blood pressure of 130 mm Hg or less in midlife from around age 40 years.
- Encourage the use of hearing aids for hearing loss and reduce hearing loss by protecting ears from high noise levels.
- Reduce exposure to air pollution and second-hand tobacco smoke.
- Prevent head injury (particularly by targeting high-risk occupations and transport)
- Prevent alcohol misuse and limit drinking to less than 21 units per week.
- Stop smoking uptake and support individuals to stop smoking (which the authors stress is beneficial at any age).
- Provide all children with primary and secondary education.
- Lead an active life into mid, and possibly later life.
- Reduce obesity and diabetes.
With rates in dementia expected to triple by 2050 and those most affected being socially disadvantaged groups including minority ethnic groups, now seems like a good time to take this seriously. Implementing these nine strategies is a good place to start, and we guarantee the future you will be grateful.
