How to tell the difference between Hass and Shepard avocados
- The skin of a Shepard avocado always stays green, even when ripe, while the skin on a Hass avocado turns from green to purplish-black as it ripens.
- Shepard avocados have a firmer, yellower flesh which makes them ideal for slicing.
- The firmer flesh of a Shepard doesn’t brown when cut, making them a delicious and attractive addition to salads, or sliced on toast.
- Shepard avocados have a slightly nuttier flavour than Hass avocados.
- Both varieties have the same nutritional benefits.
How to choose the perfect Shepard avocado
As the skin doesn’t change colour, picking a ripe Shepard can be confusing, but there is a simple trick to choosing the perfect one every time. Instead of looking at the skin colour, press gently near the top, and if it gives a little, it is ready to eat.
If your Shepard avocado isn’t quite ripe, you can leave it on the kitchen bench for 1-3 days to ripen, or place it in a paper bag with a banana to speed up the ripening process. You can then pop your avocado in the fridge to keep it at the perfect ripeness for 2-3 days.
How to use Shepard avocados
- With their slightly firmer flesh, Shepards are great when sliced as they hold their shape well.
- Shepards don’t brown when cut, so they also look great placed on top of your favourite dishes.
- You can try Shepards diced in a chunky salsa, sliced on toast or sliced and mixed in a fresh salad.