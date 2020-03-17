WATCH: Still finding Hass avocados in the shops? Why not make this delicious silky smooth avocado chocolate mousse?

Although Hass avocados seem to be the gold standard of avocados in Australia, the humble Shepard avocado is available all the time, and just as delicious.

Chef and cookbook author Luke Hines is encouraging Australians to embrace the arrival of Shepard avocados in supermarkets by learning how to choose and use them correctly, and you might just find yourself a convert. These are his top tips for choosing and using Shepard avocados.