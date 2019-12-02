Getty

How to pick the perfect Secret Santa or Kris Kringle gift

1. Never pick something Christmas-themed

Items that are Christmas-themed tend to be priced higher due to the season and date quickly.

2. Choose something useful

Choose a gift that is practical, edible or can be grown – this way you know your gift will be put to good use. Think along the lines of gourmet food products from local markets, hardy plants such as Devil’s Ivy or windowsill herbs, and practical items such as eco-friendly drink bottles, cute keep cups, and glammed-up versions of everyday items.

3. Get personal

The key to a successful Secret Santa of Kris Kringle gift is to add a personal touch. Try to ferret out what your allocated person loves – be it Star Wars, British Shorthair cats, dinosaurs or crossword puzzles, and try to incorporate it into your gift.

4. Avoid things with an easy-to-guess price tag

While a Ferraro Rocher box may seem like a good gift - everyone knows exactly how much these items cost. Look for unique gifts that very few people would be able to accurately price, such as items from local independent small businesses or markets.

5. Wrap it beautifully

A beautifully-wrapped gift communicates to the receiver that you put time, effort and thought into the gift. Brown paper, a luxe ribbon and beautiful gift tags are usually a winning combination.

You might also like:

22 Secret Santa gifts that everyone will love