Coat type

When looking at cats, it’s important to take note of their coat. Do they have long, medium or short fur? Will they need to be brushed every day, or is the coat low-maintenance?

If you want to minimise grooming time, then you’ll want a cat with short fur, such as a Russian Blue or Tonkinese. On the flipside, if you’re looking for an animal you can love and groom often, a long-haired cat, such as a Himalayan or Ragdoll, might be right for you.

Additionally, if you suffer from allergies, a hypoallergenic cat might be for you – such as a hairless Sphinx. Make sure you take the time spent grooming – and all the associated grooming products – into account.

Overall health

You should always ensure that you can provide your cat with the health care it needs. For a perfectly healthy cat, that might just mean twice-yearly check-ups, getting the animal desexed, keeping up with vaccinations and flea treatments.

If you decide to adopt a cat with pre-existing medical conditions, such as Feline Immunodeficiency Virus or Feline Leukemia Virus, you may be liable for expensive vet bills and administering medications to make your cat’s life easier. It may even involve providing your cat with a specialised diet, so it’s essential that you know exactly what special care your cat will need, and if you can provide it.

Do you get a cat or kitten?

There are pros and cons, no matter how old your chosen cat is. Kittens require more attention and care, as you’ll need to train them and adapt to their personalitie as they develop. An adult cat is often already trained and their personality is fuly developed, so you know what to expect from their behaviour. However, an adult catmay come with a history that can affect their health and behaviours. Senior cats pose a similar risk, but are often more relaxed, trained, and their personalities are easy to identify.

Should you get a boy or a girl?

Both male and female cats make wonderful pets, and actually have very few behavioural differences. Sometimes males can grow bigger than females, and males can sometimes be more outgoing than females – but this isn’t always the case! You should choose a cat based on their personality and needs, more than their sex.

Should you buy a pedigree cat, or a domestic moggie?

While purchasing a pedigree cat can make it easier to pinpoint personality traits and behaviours, the average moggie from your rescue shelter can be just as loving, loyal, playful and affectionate – it all depends on the personality of each unique cat!

However, it is always better to adopt, than shop.

Top tips for picking a kitty

Check for clear, bright eyes

Check for a clean and shiny coat

Avoid animals with signs of sickness such as nasal discharge or upset stomach

Look for a kitty that is inquisitive, active and seeks attention and affection from people

Adults cats should be comfortable with handling and patting without hissing or scratching

Kittens should be relaxed when handled or picked up

Try to meet the kitten’s parents if possible, to get an idea of personality

A timid kitten may turn into a timid cat

