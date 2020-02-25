How to pick a rum to suit your taste

“Think about your favourite flavours. Tasting notes might sound intimidating, but they’re there to help you – look for words that suit your palate, such as almond, herbal or tobacco if your tastes run to the savoury. Or, if you like it a sweeter and lighter flavour, look for citrus, floral or fruit cake in the description. If you’re a fan of spices, look for rum with cinnamon, clove and ginger.”

“If you love the rich depth of whisky, look for a rum with plenty of oak aging. If you’re new to exploring spirits, try a spiced rum such as The Kraken Black Spiced Rum for a more approachable flavour profile.”

How to serve rum correctly

Don’t know how to serve rum? The Proximo experts have you covered.

White rums mix easily with fruit juices and soda. “Try a twist on an Old Fashioned cocktail with a dark aged rum, a touch of sugar and a few dashes of Angostura bitters.

Pair spiced rum with fresh apple juice or dry ginger for a refreshing drink you can serve at any occasion.

Still not sure which rum to pick? Don’t be afraid to head to a specialist bottle shop that carries high quality spirits, and ask the staff for help.

“Tell them what you usually drink, your favourite flavours and, most importantly, what you don’t like. They’ll be able to send you in the right direction for your palate and preferences.”

You might also like:

How to make a gingerbread-inspired Moscow Mule cocktail