“It’s easy to get excited about sprucing up a living area or bedroom, but the practical parts of our home are no less deserving of attention,” says Andrea Lucena-Orr, Dulux Colour Expert. “What many people don’t realise is how big an impact they can have on your home’s overall look. The garage, for example, can make up around thirty per cent of your home’s façade – if it’s not looking its best, that’s a whole lot of unattractive on display for the world to see.

DULUX AUSTRALIA. STYLIST: BREE LEECH. PHOTOGRAPHER: DAVID MITCHENER.

“Equally, a shed that’s seen better days can really bring down the look of your garden. It’s details like these that friends and family as well as potential buyers really notice.

“Rather than splashing out on expensive replacements, update what you’ve got with colour. A lick of paint will transform unsightly sheds or garages. It’s quicker and easier than you might expect too – just a few hours over a day or two and your dumping grounds will be transformed,” she says.

DULUX AUSTRALIA. STYLIST: BREE LEECH. PHOTOGRAPHER: DAVID MITCHENER.

How to paint your garage or shed

Declutter your garage or shed and dispose of anything no longer required or in use, then find organised storage for the rest.

Prep your structure by sanding and washing the outside of it.

Gather your painting supplies, such as paint, brushed and trays.

Once the surface is dry, start painting by cutting in around the edges and hard-to-reach areas using Dulux Weathershield.

Apply paint to the overall surface with short, horizontal brush strokes.

Smooth over the wet painted section with long brush strokes. Do not reload the brush when you do this, a few strokes should be enough to smooth the surface.

Repeat this process for the second coat. Allow to dry, then give the surface a light sand with 400 grit sandpaper and repeat a second coat.

If painting bare timber, a third coat will need to be applied.

