Gather your supplies

• Drop sheet or cardboard

• Masking tape or painter's tape

• 180-grit sanding block and paper or sanding sponge

• 38 or 50mm paintbrush

• Small roller

• Dulux Aquanamel Semi Gloss (we used the shade Happy)

Here’s how

Step 1

Put down drop sheet or cardboard to catch any paint drips. As it can be difficult to remove door furniture, simply cover all hardware and glass with masking tape to ensure you do not accidentally paint them. You can even mask over the hinges so they remain nice and bright

Step 2

Sand door with 180-grit sandpaper or sanding block. This smooths off any bumps or blemishes and creates a surface the new paint can grip onto. If your door is in poor condition, you may have to sand more heavily, and apply a primer and undercoat before painting.

Step 3

Using 38 or 50mm brush, cut in around glass, handles, locks and hinges.

Step 4

Using small roller, paint main areas of door, spreading paint evenly so there are no thick areas or ridges. Apply more coats until you get the depth of colour you want.