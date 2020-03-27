Getty

Vegetables

Vegetables should be stored in produce bags in the crisper of your fridge. Use a product such as Fresh Paper, which are little sheets of paper that can be put in with your vegetables, that can make your veggies last 2-4 times longer in the fridge.

Milk

To ensure your milk last longer, store it on a shelf, towards the back of your fridge, which is the coldest section. While the door may be convenient, it’s actually the warmest part of the fridge and experiences the most temperature changes.

Bread

Bread lasts longer when wrapped well in paper or plastic and stored in a bread tin. Putting it in the fridge can make it grow mould quicker.

Eggs

Eggs should be stored in their carton to prevent moisture loss and can last up to a month in the fridge.

Meat and seafood

The best way to get a long life out of meat and seafood is to freeze it for up to two to three months, but be sure to cook as soon as it is thawed.

Bananas

Buy bananas when they’re green, separate them and wrap each stem in plastic, then store them separately from the rest of your fruit stash.

Avocados

Avocados can actually be frozen for up to four months when placed in the freezer at the time of being perfectly ripe. Just run under hot water for 30 seconds then leave on your kitchen bench to thaw for no more than 30 minutes.

Butter

Butter should be stored in an airtight container in the main body of your fridge, where it’s coldest and the temperature most even.

Cheese

Cheese should be well-wrapped in waxed paper, plastic or beeswax wraps and placed in the body of the fridge. If your cheese grows mould, it’s perfectly safe to cut the mould off – with a 2cm buffer around the mould.

