Here, Bonnie, Lana and Erin from Three Birds share their top tips to create a more enjoyable laundry space.

1. Natural lighting is one of the biggest mood enhancers which will stop you feeling like you’re washing in a dungeon.

2. Good ventilation is a must to avoid mould and damp. In our latest home, we had a gorgeous round window that floods the whole room with light and gives a view of the garden.

3. Style your laundry to make it beautiful and a room you want to be in. Add a lovely candle to burn while you’re in there, or a stool to sit and take five while your family think you’re busy!

4. Choose high quality appliances that suit the needs of your family. Our pick is the Electrolux 10kg UltimateCare System (EWF14013) and 9kg Heat Pump Condenser Dryer (EDH3896GDW) which have handy time-saving and water-saving functions.

5. We think space and storage are essential requirements in any good laundry design. That’s why we favour front loader washing machines, because they can sit under the counter to allow for more bench space.

6. Call us tapware tragics (we’re suckers for fancy fittings) but gorgeous wall-mounted tapware is one feature that we love most in a laundry. Laundries need no longer be the small, dark rooms of the past, that make doing your washing feel like even more of a chore than it is. Adding beautiful elements, like tapware you love, will elevate your whole laundry experience. At House 10, we chose the Scala Wall Sink Set from Reece in the most beautiful tumbled brass.

All the details

Benchtop: Caesarstone Cloudburst

Tap: Reece Scala wall sink living tumbled brass finish

Sink: Reece Shaws Lancaster

Gold Handles: Lo and Co Interiors Luna Pull

For more laundry inspiration, visit: www.electrolux.com.au