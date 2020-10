Forget snakes and ladders, backgammon and chess, the best way to get your kids away from the screens and interacting with one another is Adam’s cool DIY hockey board. Made to fit a standard-sized dining table, it will keep your kids entertained for hours and is a cinch to make.

