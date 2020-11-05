Trade in your standard fake Christmas tree for something more fun this year.

This mini succulent tree is not only a great DIY project to try, but it's made from three affordable Kmart items – all under $10.

The ingenious DIY was first shared to the Facebook group Kmart Mums by Jessica Keating and quickly earned up 3.2k likes.

The simple tree is not only suitable for apartment living, but is the perfect way to combine Christmas decorations with indoor plants.