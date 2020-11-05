What you'll need
- Kmart light-up wicker cone 60cm, $10
- Kmart black table top planter, $7.50
- Kmart light up mini tree topper, $5
Here's how
Step 1
Remove the twinkling lights from the wicker cone.
Step 2
Fill the cone with sphagnum moss all the way to the tip.
Step 3
Place the moss-filled tree into the pot and fill pot with soil.
Step 4
Wet the moss.
Step 5
Starting at the bottom with large succulents, poking the stems of the succulent cuttings into the soil. Use smaller succulents as you move up the tree, poking a small hole in the moss for each cutting.
Step 6
Keep moist with daily watering.
