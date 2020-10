If you like sitting down to coffee just as much as you do dinner, then Adam’s got the project for you. He’s making a dining table that easily converts into a coffee table – all thanks to some very cleverly designed legs. Space-saving, cost-effective, stylish and modern, there’s nothing this table can’t do.

After the boomerang template? Download it here!

