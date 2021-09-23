Step 3
Fold leather strip in half and feed needle and twine through holes so the 2 beads are on 1 side; they will be the first 2 beads on row 1 of the trivet.
Step 4
Continue feeding another 64 wooden beads onto twine.
Step 5
Arrange beads loosely in rows, then cut off twine with at least 200mm excess – this gives you room if shape gets too tight as you start connecting rows.
Step 6
Arrange rows in the final shape. The first row with leather handle has 11 beads and subsequent rows decrease by 1 bead.
Step 7
To begin joining rows, thread needle with twine then, pulling thread taut as you go, work clockwise across rows 1 and 2 as follows: secure twine, threading it right to left through bead 1 of row 1 twice, then pass thread left to right through bead 1 of row 2. Pass thread right to left through bead 2 of row 1, then pass thread left to right through bead 2 of row 2. Continue joining the 2 rows in this way until you’ve done the final bead of row 1. Pass thread left to right through the last bead of row 2.
Step 8
Weaving in and out of beads, but this time in an anticlockwise direction, join row 3 to row 2. Continue joining rows until the end, alternately working thread clockwise and anticlockwise.
Step 9
Loop twine through last bead twice. Tie off all loose ends. Thread loose ends through several beads and trim excess twine.
Tip
This neutral-toned trivet will work in any interior, but you can go for coloured beads and leather to suit your tea service. P.S. use the handle to hang the trivet on display!
You might also like:
Your guide to Scandinavian interior design
5 stunning vertical towel rails