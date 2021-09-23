Step 6

Arrange rows in the final shape. The first row with leather handle has 11 beads and subsequent rows decrease by 1 bead.

Step 7

To begin joining rows, thread needle with twine then, pulling thread taut as you go, work clockwise across rows 1 and 2 as follows: secure twine, threading it right to left through bead 1 of row 1 twice, then pass thread left to right through bead 1 of row 2. Pass thread right to left through bead 2 of row 1, then pass thread left to right through bead 2 of row 2. Continue joining the 2 rows in this way until you’ve done the final bead of row 1. Pass thread left to right through the last bead of row 2.