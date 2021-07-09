Before: An outdated bathroom and empty, bland wall Sue Ferris

After: A stunning towel rail with storage Sue Ferris

Here's how

1. Build a box

Using PVA glue and 50mm screws, glue and screw 135 x 19mm Tasmanian oak together to build a box of double thickness. Box is 360mm high with width to suit your wall. Apply timber stain.

2. Make the towel rail

Sue Ferris

Using offcuts to make four 100 x 90mm blocks. Drill a 35mm hole through 2 of the blocks near bottom. Glue together pairs, with drilled blocks on the inside, then glue over ends of 35mm Tasmanian oak dowel. Glue and screw unit to underside of box towards one end, with 65mm screws.

3. Put the back on

Sue Ferris

Cut 12mm plywood to size 20mm smaller than box. Undercoat, paint front and sides in same colour as bathroom walls, then glue and screw to back of unit so it sits evenly, using 40mm screws.

4. Fix to the wall

To mount unit, locate studs then hold box on wall, horizontally aligning it with your window shelving. Predrill and screw through back of unit into studs, using 65mm screws.

Use your new towel rail for storage but add some greenery for decoration Sue Ferris

Overall look: A newly renovated bathroom with a towel rail and window shelving Sue Ferris

