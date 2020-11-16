Gather your supplies

Ceramic pot (here it’s about 60cm tall)

Copper pipe off-cut (here 15mm-dia.)

Pebbles or polystyrene

Plant (here a standard fig, Ficus benjamina)

Tabletop timber

Dowel

Timber finish

You’ll also need

Drill; masonry drill bits, one smallish, the other same size as copper pipe; hacksaw; hammer; roof and gutter silicone sealant; waterproofing builder’s bog; paintbrushes; pond sealer paint; potting mix; jigsaw; wood glue

For you to note

For the tabletop, we used old floorboards glued to laminated plywood. You can use other materials, such as an old benchtop.

Here’s how

Step 1) Drill hole through side of pot with small masonry bit, then enlarge hole with larger bit.

Step 2) Cut the copper pipe and hammer it through the hole.

Step 3) Fix pipe inside pot with roof and gutter silicone sealant.

Step 4) Plug original pot drainage hole with builder’s bog.

Step 5) Paint inside of pot to about 3cm above pipe with waterproofing pond sealer paint. Allow to dry.

Step 6) Fill pot to paint level with pebbles or broken up polystyrene. Fill rest of pot with potting mix, add plant and water in.

Step 7) Cut timber with circular saw about 3cm wider than top of pot, cut hole at centre wider than the trunk of the plant with jigsaw, cut timber in half.

Step 8) Drill 2 holes through both diameter sides, large enough to accommodate dowel and making sure holes match on each side.

Step 9) Coat timber top with finish of choice.

Step 10) Insert wood glue in holes, insert dowel in holes of one side of timber top, then push 2 sides together.

