If the conditions are right you can grow delicious herbs and salad greens, but if you’re looking for a low-maintenance solution, simply choose potted colour and succulents. As for the pipe design, you can keep it simple or create a labyrinth.

The end product.

Gather your supplies

• 90mm-dia. PVC stormwater pipe

• 90mm-dia. 90° PVC stormwater elbow

• 90mm-dia. 45° PVC stormwater junction

• 90mm-dia. PVC push-on stormwater-cap

• 90mm-dia. saddle clips n Plants

Note You will need small offcuts of stormwater pipe to join sectional pipes like elbows and junction pipes together.

You’ll also need Handsaw; 50mm hole saw; lacquer thinner; dust mask; Rust-Oleum 2X Ultra Cover in Gloss Colonial Red; rubber mallet; spirit level; drill and 6mm drill bit; hammer; 6mm wall plug; masonry screws; potting mix

Dianella and lobelia were chosen to complete the look.

Here’s how

Step 1

Measure a blank wall and sketch pattern to help gather your supplies (here, we used 2 complementary designs – see Pipe Garden Diagram, below). Try to use an organic branching design for maximum impact. Be sure to add a few vertical lines to maintain adequate moisture in potting mix

It's a good idea to sketch the design before starting the project.

Step 2

Measure pipes, then cut to size using handsaw. In desired positions, mark planter holes along pipes and use hole saw to cut out planter slots. Once finished, test-fit pieces together to ensure all pipes fit correctly, adjusting if necessary.

Step 2.

Step 3

Wearing dust mask, dip a cloth into lacquer thinner and gently clean surfaces of pipes. Coat pipes and saddle clips with at least 2 coats of Rust-Oleum, allowing to dry between coats. Once dry, use rubber mallet to assemble and connect pieces.

Step 4

Position first assembly on wall and use spirit level to check sides are plumb and level. In 1 section, place saddle clip over pipe and drill into brickwork. Remove saddle clip and hammer in wall plug, then replace saddle clip and use masonry screws to secure. Repeat to secure assembly to wall, checking level as you go.

Step 5

Position remaining assembly on wall and repeat Step 4 to secure.

Step 6

Fill planting slots with potting mix and plant up, or simply drop plants still in their pots into slots. Drill a few small holes under planting slots to aid with drainage.

Kalanchoe