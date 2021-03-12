How to make a macrame plant hanger

Gather your supplies

To make macrame plant hangers, you only need 3 things:

8 x 4m (or longer if making a double hanger) and 2 x 60cm lengths of rope or cotton cord

Timber curtain ring

Timber beads (optional)

Getty

Here's how

Part 1 - Setting up and binding

Step 1

Thread 8 x 4m lengths through ring. Position ring at centre of lengths (2m in from each end). Fold cords in half to create 16 strands hanging from ring.

Step 1

Step 2

To bind cords together beneath ring, take a 60cm length of cord. Fold 1 end back on itself 8cm to make a candy cane shape.

Step 3

Lay candy cane section of cord on top of the 16 strands, near ring and hold in place.

Step 3

Step 4

Working from bottom upwards and using loose end of candy cane, wrap the 16 strands and neck of candy cane 7 or 8 times.

Step 4

Step 5

Feed tail through loop created by top of candy cane.

Step 5

Step 6

Pull ends gently until knot is buried.

Step 7

Tim ends. Binding is finished.

Next, divide the 16 strands into 4 groups of 4 strands. Leaving some cord length unknotted, with each set of 4 cords make a series of 3 square knots, a bead (optional) and 3 more square knots.

Part 2: Making a square knot

Step 1

Pass the left cord under the 2 holding cords and over the right cord.

Step 2

Pass the right cord over the 2 holding cords and under the left cord.

Step 3

This is a half square knot.

Step 4

Pass the cord now on the right under the 2 holding cords and over the left cord.

Step 5

Pass the cord now on the left over the 2 holding cords and under the right cord. Pull to tighten. The square knot is now complete. Repeat Steps 1-7 to make more square knots.

Step 6

If adding a bead, thread onto the 2 holding cords only. Make more square knots beneath bead to hold in place.

Part 3 - Making the macrame plant hanger

Step 1

Combine 2 strands from 1 series of knots with 2 strands from series of knots next to it and make a square knot, or series of several square knots. Repeat 3 more times to create 4 sets of knots, always using 2 strands from 1 series and 2 from series next to it.

Step 2

Leaving some length unknotted to suit height of your pot make knots to hold sides or base of pot: Combine 2 strands from a knot created in the previous row with 2 strands from knot next to it. Repeat 3 more times to create 4 sets of knots, always using 2 strands from 1 set and 2 from set next to it.

Step 3

Binding the base: Using the same binding process as before bind 16 strands together. Inserting pot before fully tightening binding will make it easier to slide binding to best height. Trim ends 20cm below binding.

Getty

What is macrame?

Macrame refers to the craft of knotting cord or string into patterns to make elaborate textile pieces. Knots, beads, and other kinds of strings and cords are often woven into complex pieces like baskets or a wall-hanging tapestry.

Popular in the 70s, it’s a trend that’s come back in the form of carpets, tassels, placemats, and of course, plant hangers.