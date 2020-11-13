For you to note

Popular natives for wreaths include gumnuts, flowering gums and eucalyptus foliage. You can also use bottlebrush and Christmas bush.

Here’s how

Step 1

Trim plant cuttings to desired size using secateurs. You’ll need sprigs long enough to go around the embroidery hoop to the top, along with smaller and bushier sprigs to fill out the front of the wreath. Remove any foliage from the stem bases.

Step 2

Cut a section of floral foam in its plastic tray with scissors. Pour water onto foam until saturated (read product instructions).

Step 3

Position foam section against inside of hoop where the tightening screw is. This will be the wreath base. Cut lengths of tie wire and wind around foam, twisting off to secure.

Step 4

Insert a long foliage stem into one end of foam.

Step 5

Use tie wire to tie foliage around the hoop.

Step 6

Insert foliage into other end of foam, and tie around hoop. Continue inserting stems into both ends and tying to the hoop.

Step 7

Insert foliage and flower sprigs into foam top, then pour on more water.

Step 8

Cut a length of florist twine at least 300mm long, double it and take looped end under and over hoop, then thread ends through and pull taut. Tie off ends to make a hanger. You can also skip the hanger, and place the wreath directly on a doorknob or hook.

The stunning final result!

