Step 1) Hammer stake into centre of proposed outdoor living area and attach string. Use tape measure to achieve desired length, then mark out circle with set-out paint, using string as a guide.
Step 2) Extend a path leading away from circular area and mark out garden beds along fences, about 50-75cm wide. To ensure your lines are straight, use garden hose as a guide, then spray lines with set-out paint.
Step 3) Use crowbar to break up concrete footings on any utilities, such as clothes lines. Dig out with shovel, remove and relocate.
Step 4) Remove turf from all marked out areas using cutter or shovel.
Step 5) Excavate soil from areas to be hard-scaped to a depth of 100mm. Install Link Edge around perimeter of circular area and along borders of path, using lump hammer to secure with edge spikes.
Step 6) Add road base to excavated areas and level with rake. Aim to have a depth of about 60mm.
Step 7) Use plate compactor to compact road base, reducing its height by about 10mm.
Step 8) Spread Re-Agg or gravel over road base and level with rake.
Step 9) Fork over soil in garden bed areas to loosen, then spread fresh soil mix over top. Rake to level, leaving it just shy of top of edging.
