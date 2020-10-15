Step 1) Hammer stake into centre of proposed outdoor living area and attach string. Use tape measure to achieve desired length, then mark out circle with set-out paint, using string as a guide.

Step 1 Phil Aynsley

Step 2) Extend a path leading away from circular area and mark out garden beds along fences, about 50-75cm wide. To ensure your lines are straight, use garden hose as a guide, then spray lines with set-out paint.

Step 2 Phil Aynsley

Step 3) Use crowbar to break up concrete footings on any utilities, such as clothes lines. Dig out with shovel, remove and relocate.

Step 3 Phil Aynsley

Step 4) Remove turf from all marked out areas using cutter or shovel.

Step 4 Phil Aynsley

Step 5) Excavate soil from areas to be hard-scaped to a depth of 100mm. Install Link Edge around perimeter of circular area and along borders of path, using lump hammer to secure with edge spikes.

Step 5 Phil Aynsley

Step 6) Add road base to excavated areas and level with rake. Aim to have a depth of about 60mm.

Step 6 Phil Aynsley

Step 7) Use plate compactor to compact road base, reducing its height by about 10mm.

Step 7 Phil Aynsley

Step 8) Spread Re-Agg or gravel over road base and level with rake.

Step 9) Fork over soil in garden bed areas to loosen, then spread fresh soil mix over top. Rake to level, leaving it just shy of top of edging.

Step 9 Phil Aynsley

You may also like

How to make a stepping stone pathway

How to revamp your side path and lawn

Backyard project: Timber and gravel garden path