Old is new again! Once forgotten in corners of holiday homes, these clever miniature ecosystems are now popping up everywhere – but with a modern twist. Planted in jars, vases or even large light bulbs, terrariums are ideal for injecting a stylish green touch to your home, particularly if you don’t have much space or time to look after indoor plants.
WATCH: Melissa makes terrariums for kids
You can buy them, but it’s great fun to have a go at making your own display and once you're done you can pop them on display and leave them be as they don't require much care. Turn all manner of vessels into mini landscapes with so many terrarium ideas to inspire, then watch them grow, thrive, and bloom!
Gather your supplies
Large glass bowl
Blue rainbow sand
Medium-sized river pebbles
Sydney sand
Propagating sand
Selection of succulents (we used Mexican bush sedum, aloe, string of pearls, tillandsia, Euphorbia caputmedusae, Crassula ‘Gollum’)
Chopsticks or sturdy sticks
Funnel
Paintbrush
Small pieces of driftwood
‘Dead’ rock
Fish ornament
Here's how
Phil Aynsley
Step 1
Fill base of glass bowl with blue rainbow sand. Spread a layer of pebbles evenly around edge of bowl.
Phil Aynsley
Step 2
Pour and spread propagating sand in centre and over pebbles, ensuring sand is at least 10cm. Use fingers to pack sand firmly around edges.
Phil Aynsley
Step 3
On a flat surface, decide on placement of plants and ornaments for your bowl (we positioned tall plants at back and low-growing plants at front). Lift plants from pots and carefully remove soil from root ball. Plant in desired position, using chopsticks or sturdy sticks to push down roots. Plant up entire bowl and position decorations.
Phil Aynsley
Step 4
Using funnel, carefully pour Sydney sand over top of propagating sand. Using paintbrush, dust off any excess sand on plants. To water, mist well once a week.