Phil Aynsley

Step 1

Fill base of glass bowl with blue rainbow sand. Spread a layer of pebbles evenly around edge of bowl.

Step 2

Pour and spread propagating sand in centre and over pebbles, ensuring sand is at least 10cm. Use fingers to pack sand firmly around edges.

Step 3

On a flat surface, decide on placement of plants and ornaments for your bowl (we positioned tall plants at back and low-growing plants at front). Lift plants from pots and carefully remove soil from root ball. Plant in desired position, using chopsticks or sturdy sticks to push down roots. Plant up entire bowl and position decorations.

Step 4

Using funnel, carefully pour Sydney sand over top of propagating sand. Using paintbrush, dust off any excess sand on plants. To water, mist well once a week.