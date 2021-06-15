Ingredients:
1 ½ cups bi-carb soda
½ cup citric acid
Potpourri or herbal tea bag contents
24 drops of essential oils (lavender)
2 teaspoons sweet almond oil or light vegetable oil
Food colouring
Method
Step 1 For the base mix, sieve together bi-carb and citric acid in a large mixing bowl. Add potpourri.
Step 2 To make one bath bomb, combine 6 drops of essential oil, ½ teaspoon almond oil and food colour.
Step 3 Take ½ cup of dry mix and stir in the oil mixture slowly. Wearing rubber gloves, work the oil mixture into the dry ingredients with your fingertips until it stays compressed.
Step 4 Wipe a little almond oil inside the mould and fill with the mixture, packing firmly.
Step 5 Repeat from step 2 to make more. Leave to set for 24 – 36 hours before removing from mould.
Use silicone muffin pan moulds or order round bath bomb mould packs online.
Project courtesy of McKenzie’s Foods.