Before you invest in a cricket set, which will only set you back about $50, first make sure you lawn is cricket-ready!

Alicia Lammond from Scotts Lawn Builder has put together her top tips on how to get your lawn in shape for some backyard sport.

Fertilising is key

When getting your backyard summer-ready fertilising is key to a thick, green and healthy lawn. If you want a picture-perfect lawn then choose a slow-release lawn fertiliser. This will feed your lawn for up to three months while also encouraging deeper root development and preventing surge growth. Plus you won't have to mow as much!

Harness the rain

nvesting in a wetting agent . This will help your lawn absorb all of the extra rainfall, delivering it deeper into the root system instead of letting it run off or pool on your lawn. With a forecasted rainy season upon on, make the most of it by i

Give it space

Now that your lawn is nice and healthy, it's time to pick the area for your cricket pitch. Go for a big enough spot so that any sixes you hit won't run the risk of property damage, however smaller lawns don't need to miss out! Set up your pitch on an angle so there's room enough to play.

Get mowing

The last step to cricket pitch creation is mowing your lawn. The pitch will require you to drop the height of your mower to achieve more bounce, but you can keep the rest of your lawn at its usual height. When the kids go back to school and the weather takes it cool dip, bring your lawn back to normal by spreading some Organic Topdress over it.

