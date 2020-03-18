So how to keep your home virus-free?

The federal government’s cleaning guidelines are a great place for those on the grubby frontline to start.

Here, the easy-to-understand official cleaning tips and guidelines to kill the virus pronto…

Why is cleaning important to keep your home virus-free?

According to the guidelines, “cleaning is an essential part of disinfection, [however], organic matter can inactivate many disinfectants.”

Basically, cleaning reduces the soil load, allowing the disinfectant to work.

So I need to clean first, then disinfect my home?

Short answer is yes. The removal of germs such as the virus that causes COVID-19 requires thorough cleaning followed by disinfection.

How long does the COVID-19 virus survive on surfaces?

Experts are still unsure about this, but the general consensus is it can survive on surfaces for anywhere from a few hours to several days. The cleaning guidelines state: “The length of time that SARS-COV-2 (the cause of COVID-19) survives on inanimate surfaces will vary depending on factors such as the amount of contaminated body fluid – such as respiratory droplets – present and environmental temperature and humidity. In general, coronaviruses are unlikely to survive for long once droplets produced by coughing or sneezing dry out.”

Which home surfaces and spaces should you clean with detergent and/or disinfectant?

There’s only so many hours in the day, so prioritise between the frequently touched surfaces and fittings and the minimally touched surfaces.

Frequently touched surfaces typically include:

Door handles, bedrails, tabletops, light switches, taps, computer keyboards, toilet flush buttons.

If you have little children, this might also include cupboard doors, chairs (look for the grotty finger prints!) and any surface at ‘little person height’.

How often should you clean these and with what cleaning solution?

The guidelines recommend cleaning frequently. Use detergent solution (follow the manufacturer’s instructions), “with the exact choice of detergent determined by the nature of surface and likely degree of contamination.” Detergent-impregnated wipes are also fine to use.

Additionally, clean fittings with visibly soiled surfaces pronto, and surfaces immediately after any spillage.

Minimally touched surfaces typically include:

Floors, ceilings, walls, blinds, mirrors and windows, sofas, chairs. See a list of 7 germy places in your home here.

How often should you clean these and with what cleaning solution?

The guidelines states “detergent solution or wipes (follow the manufacturer’s instructions) are adequate for cleaning general surfaces” and areas. And…

Damp mopping is preferable to dry mopping.

Walls and blinds should be cleaned when visibly dusty or soiled.

Window curtains should be regularly changed in addition to being cleaned when soiled.

Sinks and basins should be cleaned on a regular basis.

How long will it take to kill the virus?

“Sufficient time is required to kill the virus, i.e., at least 10 minutes contact time.”

Using disinfectant

If you use the same disinfectant over several hours, don’t. “Use freshly made bleach solution and follow manufacturer’s instructions for appropriate dilution and use,” recommends the guidelines.

To get more cleanliness from your disinfectant buck, the guidelines direct cleaners to:

Wipe the area with bleach solution using disposable paper towels or a disposable cloth.

Dispose of gloves and mask in a leak proof plastic bag.

Wash hands well using soap and water and dry with disposable paper or single-use cloth towel.

If water is unavailable, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub.

Choosing an efficient detergent and disinfectant

To kill the virus, you need to clean with detergent followed by disinfection. Look for “a TGA-listed hospital-grade disinfectant with activity against viruses (according to label/product information) or a chlorine based product such as sodium hypochlorite, a combined detergent/disinfectant wipe or solution.”

How to protect yourself when cleaning?

It’s human nature to touch our eyes, face, mouth and other body parts. When cleaning, wear a mask and non-penetrable gloves. Practice good health and hygiene.

For good hand hygiene, use soap and water regularly. When cleaning or your hands have come in contact with contaminated surfaces, use an alcohol-based hand rub to reduce environmental contamination.

You might also like:

Why people are buying herbs in preparation for COVID19 isolation

Self-isolating? 6 Things to do for good mental wellbeing