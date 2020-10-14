Odour Repellents
Odour repellents such as blood meal or powdered fox urine are available at your local garden centre. These usually need to be reapplied frequently. Spray-on taste repellents such as hot pepper spray are also available. It must be put directly on the plants, so rabbits get a good taste of it when they settle in for their snack. It also needs to be reapplied periodically.
Row Cover
Placing a row cover over your beds while the plants are small is a good way to keep rabbits away, be sure to remove it once new growth is well underway. Because rabbits prefer tender, young growth, try keeping your flowers covered for a few weeks in spring, then switching to an odour or taste repellent when the covers are removed.
You may also like
5 eco-friendly pest control solutions
How to get rid of rats in your garden without poison or traps
This article originally appeared on www.bhg.com