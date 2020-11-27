For those that have a pool or are thinking about getting one, it's important to be up-to-date on safety measures to ensure your curious kids aren't in any danger.

As it turns out, a lack of proper pool safety is why drowning is the greatest causes of accidental death of children under five in Australia. While most people know basic water safety tips for the beach, many overlook safety measures when it comes to their own backyard.

Here’s what you should know to keep your swimming pool safe.

Getty

1. Check your pool fence

Make sure you have a secure gate and barrier to keep kids from wandering into the pool area when they’re not in your line of sight.

Most councils have regulations to keep home pools safe which includes mandatory fencing that reaches between 1.2 and 1.8 metres high (depending on what state you live in) and gaps in slatted fences being no wider than 100m. Councils often organise regular inspection of pool fences so make sure you’re up to code when a Pool Safety Inspector comes knocking on your door.

And while a pool fence can sometimes interfere with your design plans, there are plenty of ways to get it right.

2. Check your pool gate

All pool gates should be self-closing and self-latching. Make sure the gate is never propped open, even when you’re taking a dip in the pool or lounging around nearby. It is also equally important to ensure the gate is regularly maintained.

Keep all climbable objects away from your pool gate like chairs, tables, pot plants or trees so your kids can’t reach up and unlatch the gate.

Getty

3. Educate kids

Teaching kids to be water confident from a young age as well as how to swim is an important part of preventing drowning in young children.

There are several ways you can do this according to Royal Life Saving, including water familiarisation, removing hazards, setting rules and discussing safety with them.

4. Keep pool area clear of toys

If a curious kid sees a toy floating in the pool or nearby, they may try to enter the pool area. Keeping the space clear of all toys when not in use is a small, simple act that might actually be lifesaving.

Getty

5. CPR chart

While knowing CPR is a must, so too should be having a display CPR chart. Attach it to your pool fence so that it’s easily visible in case of an emergency. Pick up a chart at your local Poolwerx next time you're grabbing cleaning supplies or pool accessories.

While a pool fence will keep your kids safe this summer, there are also plenty of other ways to kid-proof your outdoor area.



You may also like

Swimming pool trend on the rise

16 modern pool deck ideas that'll impress your guests

Inspiration and design ideas for DIY shipping container pools