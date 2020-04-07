For those looking to stop their kids from bouncing off the walls, we asked Narelle for her top five gardening activities.

1. Make your own backyard games

A healthy lawn, free of weeds and bindii is a great place to play. There’s a tonne of backyard games that you and your kids can make using household items to pass the time. If you have any small balls and leftover plastic bottles, fill the bottles with some water and line them up to create your own family bowling league in the backyard.

If your little one has been inspired by Ninja Warrior, create a course of hoops, mini challenges and walking planks on your lawn. Let your imagination run wild!

2. Build a herb garden

Building a herb garden is an easy way to introduce your kids to gardening and spice up those home cooked meals. Take your kids down to the local nursery to pick up some seedlings and something to plant your herb garden in, but just remember to give your child the best chance of success, pick out seeds that are in season!

For added benefits, invest in a quality potting mix that will provide your new herb garden with valuable nutrients that will keep the herbs healthy.

3. Build a worm farm

Get your hands dirty and introduce your kids to the world of worms by building a worm farm.

This hands-on activity is not only a mini science experiment, but a great way to teach your kids what worms do for gardening. Worm farms are easy to build and only need a few household items.

Try gathering a styrofoam box, worm bedding (such as shredded paper or compost), newspaper, soil and some compost worms. Once a few weeks have past, slowly add food scraps for worms and watch your new wriggly friends dig and mix up the soil.

4. Make a set of hanging baskets

Perfect for indoors and out, constructing a hanging basket with your kids is a weatherproof project.

Flowers and plants like marigold, devil’s ivy and geraniums are great for a hanging garden installation. If you are hanging your baskets indoors, invest in Osmocote's new Premium Indoor Potting Mix as it doesn’t contain compost or pine bark which is known to shelter pesky insects, like fungas gnats.

For an added pop of colour, decorate with fairies, cars or dinosaurs and hang at a child friendly height so kids can check on their new living plants!

5. Go on an insect scavenger hunt

Everyone loves a scavenger hunt, so why not make it interesting by creating a hunt for bugs and insects in the garden for your kids.

All you need to do is head outdoors with a paper, pen, list of bugs and magnifying glass for you and your kids to learn all about the bugs that live in your garden.

While out exploring the depths of your garden, not only will your kids find out about the secret lives of their new six legged friends, they will learn valuable observation skills!

We always recommend using gloves when playing in the garden.

