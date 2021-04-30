When you have a brick wall looming over your garden, it can be ugly. Thankfully Charlie’s here to show you the best way to deal with it; distraction. With a series of framed wall planting systems you’ll have your very own green gallery to draw the eye. Combine this with a lighting setup and you’ll be able to enjoy your gallery through the night as well as the day.

