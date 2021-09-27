How to hang up your knits without stretching them
This will change the way you store your clothes. - by Better Homes and Gardens
Are the knitted jumpers you're hanging up in your wardrobe not keeping their shape? This is a common issue for sweater lovers. Instead of trying and testing countless hangers for all your different cashmere knits, we've got a simple solution for you to try.
The next time you're folding your laundry and putting away any sweaters into your wardrobe, try using our nifty little hack to keep your sweaters looking as good as when you first bought them.
Here's our step-by-step tutorial so you too can hang up your knits without stretching them.
- Firstly lay the sweater out on a flat surface and fold the sweater in half vertically.
- Now place your hanger on top of the folded sweater so that the hangers hook is positioned on the sweaters arms.
- Lastly, fold the bottom half of the sweater over the left side of the hanger and fold the arms over the right.