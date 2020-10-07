How to sow rocket seeds

Step 1 Choose a spot in your garden that’s sunny and make sure soil is well draining. Before you plant rocket seeds, dig in some fine compost and a little fertiliser to prepare soil.

Step 2 Mark out a row about 3mm deep and 1-2m long. Carefully sow rocket seeds in a thin line along row, spacing out

as evenly as possible. Cover lightly with seed raising mix (available in bags), then press down and keep soil moist. Planting seeds every few weeks will ensure you have a continuous supply.

Step 3 Fertilise weekly with a complete liquid plant food such as Yates Thrive Soluble All Purpose Plant Food or Seasol PowerFeed for Vegies.

Step 4 Cut back plants to ground level once they’re full sized – about 7-8 weeks after planting. This encourages new shoots to grow. Feed again with a liquid fertiliser to promote vigorous growth and more harvests.

TIP: You can plant the seeds in pots and transplant them to the garden when they reach 5-7cm. Remember to label the pots, though, in case you forget what’s in there!

