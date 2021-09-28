Unsplash

How to grow begonias

Aspect

Choose somewhere in your garden that suits the particular variety of begonia you have chosen – while some love full sun, others prefer full shade, so it's important to refer to the plant's label, or do your own research.

Climate

Begonias tend to prefer humid, warm climates – tropical or sub-tropical are best. Alternatively, they can perform as annuals in the summer, as a potted house plant, or in a greenhouse.

Soil

These bright beauties love their nutrients, so when choosing a soil, ensure that you enrich it with organic matter or compost. It's also essential to be certain that the soil can drain well, as a lack of drainage will mean root rot. If you have opted for a pot, give your begonia's soil a regular mist or light water to ensure it stays moist.

Water

As begonias enjoy humidity, it's important to keep them moist. Do this by regularly lightly watering or misting the soil, but don't overdo it. You can add mulch to help the process.

Fertiliser

Feed your begonias throughout growing season (spring and summer). Aim for once a week – you can use a liquid fertiliser.

Adobe Stock

How to grow begonias in pots

Begonias are just as at home in a pot as they are in the garden. To grow a begonia in a pot, you need to allow for growth, so ensure you choose a pot that is twice the width and depth of the plant. Remove the begonia from its container and gently tease the roots apart, position it in the pot and backfill around it.

Adobe Stock

Begonia diseases

Begonias are fairly robust but you will need to look out for and treat these problems to keep your plants in tip-top shape. The best place to start is upon purchase – inspect the plant carefully for any signs of disease or insect damage. If it looks weak and leggy, or has any holes, spots or discolouration on the leaves or stems don’t buy it, as it will not thrive.

Another fungal disease that affects begonias is powdery mildew, which leaves a grey/white coating on the undersides of the leaves, eventually causing them to wither and die. To rid your begonia of this, water the soil around the plant in the morning and avoid splashing the leaves. You should also remove any affected leaves with sterilised sharp scissors or secateurs. There are commercially available sprays that are useful in treating this disease.

Finally, your begonias may suffer from dark brown, crisp-looking marks on leaf edges, which are usually caused by low humidity. To fix the problem, place your potted begonia in a tray with pebbles and water, making sure the pot base doesn’t sit in the water to prevent root rot. Alternatively, you might notice a pale brown or yellow scorch mark on all, or part, of the leaf – this is essentially sunburn. Cut off the leaf and discard and move pots into a more sheltered spot, or give garden plants a new position that doesn’t get direct midday sun.

Begonia pests

Insects such as slugs, snails and green lopper caterpillars like to have a meal on their leaves. Treat the slugs and snails with bait and pick off the caterpillars. White fly, mites and scale can also be a problem, but you can treat them with an appropriate chemical spray, checking the label for application rates.

Getty

How to propagate begonias

Love begonias? Make more! You can easily propagate a begonia from cuttings. Slice a leaf into wedges, dip it in a cutting powder and place it on a tray of moist seed-raising mix. Pop the tray in a spot that receives lots of natural light and keep it moist. The entire process should take 6-8 weeks. Alternatively, you can pop a stem cutting in water to form roots, which you can then plant when they reach 4-5cm long.

You might also like

How to grow passionfruit

How to grow roses from cuttings

How to grow dragon fruit at home