The best part is, no harsh chemicals are required.

What you’ll need:

Spray bottle

Water

White vinegar

Eucalyptus, peppermint and cedarwood essential oils

Method:

Mix equal parts water and vinegar in your spray bottle. Add about 15 drops of eucalyptus, 5 drops of peppermint and 10 of cedarwood essential oils.

Simply, spray the solution on surfaces and wipe with a cloth.