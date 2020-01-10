Sure, you can medicate the heck out of it - everything from over the counter chewables, liquids and pills to stronger, prescription drugs. But your best bet is to try and prevent it by tackling the root causes. And that’s the good news - most heartburn can be neatly sidestepped by making some fairly simple lifestyle changes.

No! Not the lifestyle changes!

Well, consider this: latest studies show that prolonged use of heartburn meds is linked to an increased risk of bone fractures (acid reducers can interfere with calcium absorption), stomach cancer, chronic kidney disease and even dementia.

The findings are so alarming that new PBS guidelines advise Aussie doctors to scale right back on prescribing PPIs (protein pump inhibitors; the most commonly prescribed heartburn meds) and instead help patients implement non-drug fixes.

Heartburn 101

Heartburn is the most common symptom of indigestion. Ongoing or chronic heartburn is usually diagnosed as gastro-oesophageal disease (GORD). It happens when stomach acid flows the wrong way (regurgitates) back into your oesophagus - the tube that connects your stomach and mouth.

What does it feel like?

Anything from mild discomfort to OMG! It can vary from a vague burning discomfort in your chest or upper abdomen to feeling like you swigged a bottle of battery acid. Other symptoms might include a dry cough, bloating, burping, sore throat, trouble swallowing.

Common causes

Eating or drinking too much

Consuming trigger foods that irritate

Being overweight

Smoking

Less common causes

Hiatus hernia

A condition where a portion of the stomach pushes up through an opening in the diaphragm into the chest.

Heliobacter pylori infection

A type of bacteria that can cause stomach inflammation, gastric ulcers and cancer. About 40 per cent of Aussies carry the bacteria but may not know it.

Pregnancy

Heartburn is super common during late pregnancy. Discuss safe medications with your doctor.

Good to know

Heartburn really has nothing to do with your heart. But, if you experience a persistent burning sensation that isn’t normal for you and is accompanied by other symptoms such as intense jaw pain or chest pressure, call 000 immediately, as this may be a sign of heart attack.

It’s a problem if:

You pop antacids like lollies.

You regularly take over the counter or prescription medication to control frequent symptoms.

You sometimes wake up ‘choking’ on acid reflux resulting in excruciating throat and chest burn that won’t quit.

8 natural, easy fixes

1. Track your triggers

Certain foods cause flare ups; they’re not the same for everyone but common offenders include:

Soft drink

Coffee and other caffeinated drinks

Deep fried foods and other high fat goodies like pies, sausage rolls, donuts

Potato chips, snack foods

Spicy food

Acidic foods like tomato, tomato sauces, citrus fruit and juices

Raw onion and garlic

Chocolate (that combo of caffeine and fat)

Cheese, high fat dairy products

Peppermint

Alcohol

2. Slow your roll

Don’t shovel! Practise mindful munching and eat s-l-o-w-l-y.

3. Eat smaller quantities

Overeating can lead to heartburn. Use smaller plates to help with portion control.

4. Eat early

Eat at least 3 hours before bed time. Laying down on a full stomach makes a painful acid reflux attack in the wee hours more likely, especially if you have other risk factors. Sleeping with your head slightly raised can also help.

5. Go for an after-dinner walk

You can solve the problems of the world and help your digestion at the same time.

6. Lose belly fat

Being overweight is the biggest risk factor for indigestion and heartburn. Losing even a couple of kilos can help reduce that extra pressure on your stomach.

7. Hang loose

If the too-tight skinny jeans are bringing you down, don’t wear ‘em!

8. Put down the ciggies

Smokers are more likely to experience heartburn.

Best calming foods and drink

Grilled chicken and turkey

Grilled or baked fish

Potatoes

Whole grain bread and pasta

Non acidic fruits like banana and melon

Brown rice

Porridge (oats)

Plant-based milks like almond and cashew

Herbal teas including calming ginger and chamomile, aloe vera juice

Do I need a test?

Your GP might refer you to a gastroenterologist for a procedure called an upper endoscopy if symptoms are not well controlled by short term drug therapy and/or lifestyle changes.

Try this

Chew some non-minty gum after meals. It helps boost saliva production which helps neutralises stomach acid.

Good to know