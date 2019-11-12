However, only one in five Australians can proudly classify themselves as a ‘doer’ – someone who just gets things done. Openpay ambassador, DIY expert and author of ‘Home is where you make it’ Geneva Vanderzeil is one such person, and she has some excellent tips for procrastinators on how they can get things done, and life sorted, for 2020.

Geneva Vanderzeil

1. Take the time to plan

“Before starting any project - no matter how big or small – you need a plan. Having a clear end goal of what you would like to achieve before you start a full-blown renovation or project is crucial to the success of your project.”

“Try pulling together a Pinterest board so you have a clear idea of what you want to achieve, then start the real planning such as the materials, tools, resources and budget.”

2. Create a list

“Once you’ve defined what it is you’d like to achieve, creating a to-do list is a great way to keep you on track and tackle the process step by step to avoid feeling overwhelmed.”

“I find writing physical lists is the best way to stick to a plan, however, some people prefer keeping digital lists. Choose what works best for you.”

3. Ask around and recruit help where you can

“I find it’s best to start by asking family and friends if they have the necessary skills you’re after. You may discover a friend (or a friend’s friend) was a painter in a previous life and voilà - your next painting project can now be done while you get around to the other tasks suited to your skills!”

4. Stick to a budget

“There’s no better feeling than finally getting around to doing that one thing that’s been on your list for months, but it’s not a good feeling if you’ve blown the budget whilst doing so.”

“Buy now pay later providers, such as Openpay, can help manage the costs of projects, and work with retailers such as Bunnings, Spotlight and Lincraft.”

5. Avoid procrastinating or changing your mind

“The key to getting things done is to simply get started on your to-do list and try to avoid changing your mind mid-project, which can be a costly and time-consuming decision.”