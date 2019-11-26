While almost impossible to remove once the iron cools down, it appears that some enterprising cleaning enthusiasts have discovered a cleaning hack for repairing an iron with burn marks, and it’ll cost less than a $1.

How to clean a burnt iron with paracetamol

Head down to your local supermarket and grab a pack of home brand paracetamol, which usually costs less than a $1. Once home, turn your iron onto a warm setting. Using a pair of tweezers or small pliers to hold the paracetamol tablet, rub the tablet over the areas of your iron with burn marks. You should see the burn start to lift. If the burn is particularly stubborn, turn the heat up to high, but be especially careful that you don’t burn your fingers.

Safety note:

Just be sure to keep your fingers well away from the hot plate of the iron, always use tweezers or pliers to hold the paracetamol tablet, and never try this cleaning hack near or around children.

