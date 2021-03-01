Before

Here's how

Step 1

With door in open position, knock a wedge underneath the latch side to support its weight. Unscrew hinges and lift door out.

Step 2

Drill out holes where screws won’t grip using 5mm bit. Using a bit that is a millimetre smaller than the dowel will make it a tight fit. If the back of the door jamb is visible, as it is here, wrap a piece of tape around drill bit as a depth-guide so you don’t drill too deep.

Step 3

Squeeze PVA glue into holes and tap in a short length of dowel. Using sharp chisel, cut off dowel so it’s flush with the hinge housing. Leave to dry.

Step 4

Wedge door up in open position. First screw hinges into holes that didn’t need repairing. Drill pilot holes into dowel using hinge as a guide, then screw on.

How to fix common door problems

How to realign a door

How to fix a door that scrapes the floor

How to replace a door handle