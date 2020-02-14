In this week’s episode of Better Homes and Gardens, Dr Harry is meeting up with some of the wildlife workers who are caring for our sick and injured koalas and wildlife, such as those working with Koalas in Care and FAWNA.

One way you can help is by donating to these amazing causes.

Getty

KOALAS IN CARE INC

Christeen and Paul McLeod are the co-founders of KOALAS IN CARE INC, a 24/7 koala rescue and rehabilitation group. They dedicate their time to rescuing, caring and rearing injured, sick and orphaned koalas. After undergoing training at Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, the pair have cared for hundreds of koalas at their purpose-built facility in Taree. Christeen devotes all her time to caring for the sick, injured and orphaned koalas we rehabilitate, while Paul juggles his full-time job with his passion for wildlife care. BHG wants to spread the word that koalas need our help, and you can help by DONATING HERE.

FAWNA

Koalas aren’t the only animals to be affected by the recent fires. For Australian Wildlife Needing Aid (FAWNA) is the only group in Australia licensed to rescue and care for all species in Australia, and they need your help.

FAWNA is powered by volunteers, and last year cared for more than 3000 animals, birds and reptiles that were reported to be at risk or injured by the public. Unfortunately, FAWNA receive no formal funding to carry out its vital wildlife rescue, relocation and rehabilitation work, but you can help the cause by donating. All monies donated to FAWNA go directly to assist wildlife, whether that be buying food or medications for them, or paying vet bills and supporting members with equipment they need to directly care for their injured and orphaned critters.

DONATE HERE.