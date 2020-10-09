Before Better Homes and Gardens

After Better Homes and Gardens

Applied just like regular paint, this DIY treatment is specially designed to be painted over rendered walls, bricks, masonry or concrete.

Better Homes and Gardens

First impressions count, so make it a good one! See how a fresh look can work wonders on a dull wall – and a newly planted garden bed helps, too.

Take a weekend to do something about your unsightly cracked wall. This simple treatment will have it looking as good as new in a flash.

Before Better Homes and Gardens

After Better Homes and Gardens

Gather your supplies

• Dulux Weathershield Render Refresh Crack Bridging Paint Low Sheen in colour of choice

• Medium lambswool paint roller n Exterior-grade filler

You’ll also need

Utility knife; sticky tape; drop sheet; paintbrush; paint roller tray; electric palm sander; painter’s tape; flat timber paddle

Here’s how

Step 1 Check if your wall is sound. To do this, using utility knife, cut a small ‘X’ on surface. Press sticky tape firmly across cut and rip it off. If old paint comes off, wall is unsound and existing paint should be completely removed. Sand back until wall is sound. Wash and remove any white salts, moss or mould. Let dry.

Sanding wall Better Homes and Gardens

Step 2 Fill in cracks using filler, then sand as necessary. Wipe or hose down wall to remove any residue, loose sand or cement. Let dry.

Step 3 Mask off any surfaces you don’t want painted. Scrape away any mulch next to wall and lay drop sheet on ground.

Painting wall Better Homes and Gardens

Step 4 Stir paint thoroughly using timber paddle, then pour paint into roller tray. For areas that aren’t accessible by roller, cut in using paintbrush. Load roller and apply paint, starting in top corner and painting in long, smooth strokes, from top to bottom. Let dry.

Tip: Enclose painting tools in plastic wrap between coats.

Step 5 Apply second coat and let dry. If needed, apply a third coat and let dry.

You may also like

Try growing your plants up the wall

Creating a stunning, affordable gabion garden wall

How to build a retaining wall