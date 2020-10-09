Other possum deterrents
Other tips featured in a past edition of Your Garden magazine sent in by readers include led lights and fish oil.
LED lights to deter possums
“We’d tried everything to stop possums eating the plants on our front deck, which they accessed via a large lilli pilli. Chicken wire cages over the pots were successful but unsightly. But since we put up some solar LED bud lights in the lilli pilli, we haven’t seen a possum at all and the lights look very pretty at night,” one reader wrote.
Fish oil to deter possums
Additionally, another reader came up with a way to stop possums eating their rose shoots using fish oil.
"Add about half a cup of oil to one litre of water and spray it on the shoots. It won’t harm the roses but the possums hate the smell. Naturally, you’ll have to put more on after it rains but it works a treat and is very cheap."
