When it comes to your veggie patch, the possum is a relentless pest. According to the book The 1-Minute Gardener, the best solution isn’t to get mad, it's to get even.

"The only time-tested method to protect a patch is by preventing access to it," authors, Fabian Capomolla and Mat Pember write.

A simple way to do this is to block their route with stink bombs.

How to make a stink bomb

Simply grab an old sock and fill it with a handful of blood and bone fertiliser. Identify the possum’s main point of entry to your garden and secure your stink bomb to block their path.

If the smell isn’t enough to deter possums, you might have to hook up a netting system over your patch.